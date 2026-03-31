Navi Mumbai News: ACTREC To Get 12-Storey Residential Facility For Doctors, Students At Kharghar Campus

ACTREC plans new residential complex in Kharghar to support doctors and students amid rising cancer care demand | https://actrec.gov.in/

Mumbai, March 31: In a significant step towards strengthening India’s future oncology workforce, a new residential facility for doctors, students, and researchers will come up at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Developed in partnership with the Harish & Bina Shah Foundation, the project will offer 352 hostel rooms and accommodate over 700 residents.

Addressing rising demand for oncology professionals

As cancer cases continue to rise across India, institutions like Tata Memorial Centre—the country’s largest cancer care network—are witnessing growing demand for skilled professionals and advanced training ecosystems.

The new 12-storey residential complex is designed to address this need by providing modern accommodation for up to 784 residents, including medical students, researchers, and doctors undergoing specialised oncology training.

Facility details and amenities

The facility will comprise 352 hostel rooms and 16 two-bedroom apartments, along with key lifestyle and wellness amenities such as a dining hall, gymnasium, yoga rooms, and a landscaped “healing garden.” These features aim to create a balanced environment that supports both the rigorous demands of medical training and overall well-being.

Officials highlight importance of infrastructure

According to Dr Sudeep Gupta, Director of Tata Memorial Centre, strengthening academic and residential infrastructure is crucial to nurturing future specialists in cancer care. He noted that providing a supportive environment directly impacts the quality of learning, research, and patient outcomes.

Echoing this, Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director of ACTREC, highlighted that the facility will benefit students and trainees who relocate from across the country for advanced oncology education. Improved living conditions, he said, will enhance focus, collaboration, and long-term retention of talent.

Investment in future healthcare workforce

Chairperson Harish Shah added that the initiative goes beyond infrastructure, representing an investment in the people behind healthcare.

As ACTREC continues to expand its capacity and academic programmes, the new residence is a forward-looking effort to ensure India is equipped with skilled professionals to meet the growing cancer burden.

ACTREC, at its Kharghar campus, is a 500-bed facility which will expand in next 2 years. ACTREC currently registers approximately 10,000 new cancer patients annually.

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ACTREC trains the next generation of oncology professionals across doctoral, postgraduate, and fellowship programmes under the Homi Bhabha National Institute, a deemed university under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India.

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