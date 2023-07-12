Navi Mumbai News: 385 Citizens Of PMC Get Fare Discounts On NMMT Buses

NMMT Bus |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has provided bus fare discounts to a total of 385 citizens through its transport scheme. The scheme, implemented by the Social Development Department in collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) transport wing, caters to students under 18 years of age, disabled individuals, and senior citizens.

The Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh played a crucial role in the implementation of the 'Bus Fare Concession Scheme'. The scheme offers a 100 percent discount on bus fares for school and college students, while senior citizens and disabled persons receive a 50 percent discount.

This year, a total of 385 citizens of the PMC area availed the benefits of the scheme. Of the total beneficiaries, 139 are senior citizens, 25 are students under 17 years of age, and 193 are disabled individuals.

Disabled Persons Welfare Scheme

In addition to the transport scheme, the Disabled Persons Welfare Department of the PMC provides financial assistance for the marriages of disabled individuals.

Under this program, Rs. 25,000 is provided if one person is disabled, and Rs. 40,000 is given to the disabled couple. Furthermore, the Corporation also extends financial aid of Rs 4,000 per month for the treatment of leprosy patients. This year, 27 leprosy patients have received monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 to support their medical expenses.