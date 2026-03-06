Navi Mumbai News: 37-Year-Old Woman With Rare Genetic Bleeding Disorder Successfully Treated Through Robotic Hysterectomy At Apollo Hospital

L to R: Dr Punit Jain - Sr Consultant Hematology, Hemato Oncology & Program Coordinator Bone Marrow Transplant & CAR T-cell Therapy Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, Dr Tripti Dubey - Sr Consultant Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Robotic Surgery, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, Ms Neelam Yadav (Patient), Mr Sudhir Yadav (Patient's husband) | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 5: A 37-year-old woman suffering from a rare genetic bleeding disorder that caused severe menstrual bleeding for years has been successfully treated through a robotic hysterectomy, bringing an end to her repeated hospitalisations and blood transfusions.

Doctors at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai performed the high-precision minimally invasive procedure on patient Neelam Yadav, who had been living with Glanzmann’s Thrombasthenia — an extremely rare genetic condition seen in roughly one in millions of people.

Rare platelet disorder

The disorder is caused by platelet dysfunction. While patients may have a normal platelet count, the platelets fail to function properly, preventing the blood from clotting effectively and leading to repeated or prolonged bleeding episodes.

For Yadav, the condition had turned her life into a cycle of medical emergencies. She said the problem began when she first started menstruating, with every cycle causing unusually heavy bleeding that continued for years. The condition meant frequent hospital visits and blood transfusions to manage the excessive blood loss.

During a recent episode, Yadav was admitted with her haemoglobin dropping to a critically low 4 g/dL, requiring urgent stabilisation and multiple blood transfusions. Following this episode, she opted for a hysterectomy as a permanent solution to prevent further life-threatening bleeding.

High-risk surgery managed with robotic technique

Doctors said Yadav had previously delivered one child through a Caesarean section and had required multiple blood and platelet transfusions during that time as well because of the bleeding disorder.

Since surgery in patients with this condition carries an extremely high risk of uncontrolled bleeding, the medical team decided to perform a robotic hysterectomy, a minimally invasive technique known for enhanced surgical precision and significantly reduced blood loss. The surgery was completed with near-zero intraoperative blood loss and without the need for a blood transfusion during the procedure.

The procedure was carried out by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Tripti Dubey, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Robotic Surgery, in collaboration with Dr Punit Jain, Consultant – Haematology and Hemato-Oncology and Program Coordinator for Bone Marrow Transplant and CAR T-cell Therapy.

“Surgery in patients with Glanzmann’s Thrombasthenia is extremely challenging because even the smallest surgical step can trigger uncontrolled bleeding. Every aspect — from surgical technique to the timing of blood product administration — had to be meticulously planned,” said Dr Dubey. “Robotic surgery allowed us to operate with exceptional precision and minimise blood loss.”

Patient recovers well

Yadav was kept under observation for six days after the surgery. Doctors administered precautionary transfusions during the postoperative period to support recovery, and she stabilised well with an uneventful recovery.

According to the medical team, she was able to resume routine office work while still admitted to the hospital.

