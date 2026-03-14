Navi Mumbai News: 30-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured After Speeding SUV Mounts Footpath In CBD Belapur; Case Registered Against Driver

A speeding Scorpio SUV mounts a footpath in CBD Belapur, injuring a pedestrian and damaging several parked vehicles | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 14: A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured after a speeding Scorpio SUV mounted a footpath and ran her over in the CBD Belapur area of Navi Mumbai on Friday evening, police said. The dramatic accident, which also damaged several parked vehicles, was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

Pedestrian dragged after vehicle loses control

The victim, Mohini Popat Shinde (30), was walking along the footpath near Arenja Corner in Sector 8 of CBD Belapur when the SUV allegedly lost control and veered onto the pavement, hitting her from behind and dragging her for some distance.

Police identified the occupants of the vehicle as Akash Chandrakant Kamble (26) and Vikram Gangadhar Kamble (19), residents of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Sector 8. Vikram Kamble was driving the Scorpio at the time of the incident when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle.

Several vehicles damaged in crash

After striking the pedestrian, the SUV crashed into multiple vehicles, including a rickshaw and a motorcycle, before ramming several parked cars — a Swift, Grand Vitara, Brezza and Alto — causing extensive damage in the area.

Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing the loud crash and pulled the injured woman from under the vehicle before rushing her to MGM Hospital, Belapur, for treatment.

Police register case

“The victim sustained serious injuries but is currently stable and undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the accused and both individuals were taken into custody and later served with a notice as per procedure,” said Senior Police Inspector Arun Pawar.

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Police have registered a case against the two accused under Sections 281, 125(a)(b) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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