Navi Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Man Saved After Rare Blood Clots Spread From Leg To Lungs; Doctors Perform Advanced Life-Saving Procedure In Vashi

Navi Mumbai, March 5: A 24-year-old man suffering from severe blood clots in his leg that had spread to his lungs was successfully treated at a hospital in Vashi after doctors carried out a timely diagnosis and advanced interventional procedure, hospital officials said.

The patient, a resident of Alibaug in Raigad district, was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right leg that had extended to the inferior vena cava, a major abdominal vein, and had also caused pulmonary embolism (PE), a potentially life-threatening condition in which blood clots travel to the lungs.

According to doctors, the patient approached the hospital after nearly 10 days of persistent swelling and severe pain in his right leg that had progressively worsened, making it difficult for him to stand or walk. By the time he was admitted, the swelling had spread from the calf to the thigh, and he was found to be hypertensive with a high pulse rate, indicating significant stress on the body.

Diagnosis reveals extensive clotting

“A Doppler and CT venogram revealed extensive deep vein thrombosis involving the right iliac and femoral veins, extending up to the infrarenal inferior vena cava,” said Dr Chandrashekhar Tulasigeri, Director of the Department of Critical Care and Head of A&E at NewEra Hospital.

“Further evaluation with CT pulmonary angiography confirmed pulmonary embolism affecting multiple branches of both lungs. Blood investigations also revealed markedly elevated homocysteine levels, which is a known risk factor for abnormal blood clot formation.”

Doctors said the patient was immediately started on emergency treatment, including intravenous antibiotics, low-molecular-weight anticoagulants, IV fluids and supportive care, before being shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for close monitoring.

Advanced intervention performed

“This was a highly aggressive and extensive clotting event in a very young patient, involving not just the leg veins but also the inferior vena cava and both lungs,” said Dr Nishant Tavade, Consultant Family Medicine at NewEra Hospital.

“We immediately planned a multimodal intervention with the support of an interventional radiologist to control the clot and save the patient’s life.”

He added that the procedure involved advanced techniques including AngioJet thrombectomy to remove the clot, placement of a protective inferior vena cava (IVC) filter to prevent further clots from reaching the lungs, and catheter-directed thrombolysis using Alteplase to dissolve the remaining clots.

“The procedure was technically challenging, but it was crucial and life-saving,” Dr Tavade said.

Patient recovers after treatment

Following the intervention, the patient showed steady clinical improvement and repeat Doppler studies confirmed restoration of blood flow in the affected veins. After stabilisation, he was gradually mobilised, shifted from the ICU to the ward and discharged in stable condition with advice for regular follow-up.

Hospital officials said the patient has now resumed his daily routine and has been placed on oral anticoagulation therapy for long-term management. A comprehensive thrombophilia work-up has also been planned to check for possible genetic clotting disorders.

Dr Mataprasad B Gupta, Vice President and CEO of the hospital, said, “Prompt diagnosis, round-the-clock ICU support and expert intervention helped prevent a potentially fatal outcome.”

The patient, who does not want to be identified, said he initially thought the swelling in his leg was a minor problem.

“I never imagined that what started as simple swelling and pain in my leg could turn into something so serious,” he said. “Today I feel much stronger and grateful to the doctors who gave me a second chance at life.”

