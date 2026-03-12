Navi Mumbai News: 2 Cars Identified In Palm Beach Road Hit-And-Run That Killed Biker; Girl Still Critical

2 Cars Identified In Palm Beach Road Hit-And-Run That Killed Biker; Girl Still Critical |

Navi Mumbai: Police have identified two cars suspected to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident on Palm Beach Road in Sanpada in the wee hours of March 3 that killed a 23-year-old motorcyclist and left a minor girl critically injured. The vehicles — a Skoda and a Maruti Brezza — allegedly ran over the victim moments after his motorcycle skidded, police said.

The drivers have been identified as Sagar Sanda (23), an accountant who was driving the Skoda, and Krishna Ravaria (20), a student who was behind the wheel of the Brezza. Both are residents of Ghansoli. Police said Sanda had three friends in the car with him at the time of the incident, while Ravaria was travelling with four friends.

According to police, the accident occurred between Sarsole junction and Moraj Circle on Palm Beach Road, at a turn where the motorcycle ridden by Prashant Vijay Jamdade (23), a resident of Koparkhairane, is suspected to have lost control and skidded. Within about 30 seconds, the two cars travelling behind allegedly ran over Jamdade, with the impact severing his head from his body.

Officials said the drivers did not stop after the incident and fled the spot.

Since there was no CCTV camera at the exact accident location, police analysed footage from cameras installed at Sarsole junction and Moraj Circle. By reviewing the vehicles that passed through the stretch around the time of the crash, investigators were able to narrow down and identify the two cars suspected to be involved.

“The motorcycle had skidded first and the vehicles coming from behind ran over the rider within seconds. We have identified the two cars involved and we would now file a chargesheet against them in court,” said Devidas Kathale, senior police inspector of Sanpada police station.

Also Watch:

Jamdade died on the spot, while Harman Kaur (17), who was riding pillion, sustained severe injuries in the crash. She is currently undergoing treatment at Dr D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul and remains unconscious.

Since the teenager has not regained consciousness, police have been unable to record her statement so far. Her mother, a single parent, is struggling to manage the mounting medical expenses and is considering starting a crowdfunding campaign to support her daughter’s treatment.

Further investigation is being done by PSI Amol Munde from Sanpada Police Station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/