Navi Mumbai Health Drive: NMMC Launches Free HPV Vaccination Campaign For Adolescent Girls To Prevent Cervical Cancer

Navi Mumbai, March 12: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday launched a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive for adolescent girls to help prevent cervical cancer, with the programme inaugurated by Mayor Sujata Patil at the civic urban health centre in CBD Belapur.

The vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer, will be administered free of cost at all five NMMC hospitals and 26 urban health centres across the city. The initiative follows national guidelines under a campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28.

Vaccination drive begins with students

During the launch event, three students — Anushka Somnath Koli and Akshata Sachin Katkari from Vidyaprasarak High School, Belapur, and Anuja Shambhu Malekar from NMMC School No. 4 — were administered the HPV vaccine. The girls, studying in Classes 8 and 9, were also given compass boxes as a token of encouragement.

Mayor urges parents to support campaign

Speaking on the occasion, Patil urged parents to take advantage of the programme and ensure their daughters receive the preventive vaccine.

“Considering the rising number of cancer cases, especially cervical cancer among women, this vaccine is extremely important as a preventive measure. Parents should come forward and ensure their daughters get vaccinated so they remain protected,” she said.

Eligibility criteria for HPV vaccination

Under the campaign, girls aged 14 years — those who have completed 14 years but not yet turned 15 — will be eligible for the HPV vaccine. Girls who turn 15 during the 90-day campaign period will also be eligible for vaccination.

Awareness campaigns planned across the city

NMMC has planned the drive under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde. Health officials, along with representatives from medical bodies including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA) and other institutions, have been trained to conduct awareness programmes about the HPV vaccine.

The civic body has also planned awareness campaigns across schools, hospitals and public places to inform residents about the vaccination programme.

Authorities have appealed to parents in Navi Mumbai to actively participate in the campaign and ensure that girls in the eligible age group receive the vaccine to protect them from cervical cancer.

