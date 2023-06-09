Navi Mumbai News: 17 Booked In Belapur In Bar Raid | Representative image

Navi Mumbai: The Belapur police carried out a raid at a bar in Sector-11, Belapur on Wednesday midnight and booked 17 persons including bartenders and manager. The police found that female waiters were making obscene gestures to lure customers.

According to police, they received information that the bar was operating even after 11 pm. A raid was carried out on Wednesday around 11.30 pm and found waitresses indulging in obscenity. The manager of the bar was also involved in the activity. There was a live Orchestra without permission.

Case Registered Against All 17 Accused

During the raid, the police found the women working in the bar engaged in obscenity with the customers. The police have registered a case under Section 294 and the Maharashtra Police Act against a total of 17 persons and detained all of them.