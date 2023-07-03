Navi Mumbai News: 14 NMMC Employees Retire, Commissioner Praises Their Work |

Rajesh Narvekar, commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) praised 14 civic officials who retired in June and termed it as the loss of the corporation. He said that they contributed a lot to the corporation and brought a proud moment.

Narvekar extended his best wishes to the retiring officers and employees for their future endeavours. The event, which was held at the Knowledge Centre of NMMC on June 30, provided an opportunity for the retiring officers and employees to express their thoughts and reflections.

NMMC Chief praises employees

“The soft-spoken DMC Anant Jadhav always executed the tasks entrusted to him with integrity and well. Similarly, ETC Centre Director Dr. Varsha Bhagat, who took voluntary retirement, played a very important role in the reputation of the Center at the national level,” said Narvekar. He also praised the work of the retiring officers-employees who performed their duties well.

On the occasion, Additional Commissioner Mrs. Sujata Dhole, Mr. Sanjay Kakade, City Engineer Mr. Sanjay Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Dr. Babasaheb Rajale, Deputy Commissioner of Sports Mangala Malave, among others were present.

