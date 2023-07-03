Navi Mumbai: Dashrath Bhagat Inaugurates New Service Road Near Vashi Station

Dashrath Bhagat inaugurates a new road on the eastern side of Vashi station. | File photo

Dashrath Bhagat, former opposition leader at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) inaugurated a new service road on the eastern side of the Vashi railway station. A number of local residents including senior citizens were present on the occasion. The newly constructed road is expected to improve the commuting facilities in the area, includes vehicle parking and a dedicated rickshaw stand.

"It will facilitate commuters to reach Vashi railway station easily from the east side,” said Bhagat.

CIDCO will continue undertaking development

During the inauguration, he expressed his satisfaction at the approval of these much-needed infrastructure improvements, which were a result of relentless efforts. He further emphasized that CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra limited) will continue undertaking phased development in the area, to fulfil the demands of citizens.

The newly opened service road is expected to significantly enhance the commuting experience for residents of Sector 1, as well as Sectors 13 to 19 in Sanpada, bringing to reality long-awaited amenities and improved accessibility to the Vashi railway station.