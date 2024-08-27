Navi Mumbai: Nerul Financial Feud-Led Murder Case Unveiled; Body Found, Key Suspects Identified

Body of Sumit Jain (35) from Nerul who went missing day before yesterday, has been found off Pen-Khopoli highway | Police sources

Navi Mumbai: Four days after two men from Nerul went missing with body of one of them being found, Navi Mumbai police sourced have claimed that the case is cracked with only arrest of some of the crucial accused, pending.

“We have got an idea of how the crime was planned and who are the men behind it but we can reveal the details only after we get a clarity on what happened to the second missing man. That will be cleared once the main suspect who have executed the kidnapping and murder, gets arrested. The motive behind the crime is a financial feud,” a police officer privy to the investigations, said.

Sumit Jain (35), a resident of sector 4 and Aamir Khanzade (40), a resident of sector 27 in Nerul, both realtors, had left in a Belano car belonging to the latter on Wednesday night at around 11 pm. The duo had told home that they were leaving to meet a VIP client after which they never returned. The next day, the police found the abandoned car off Mumbai Pune Expressway near Khalapur Food Mall.

On Friday, they found the body of Jain in the bushes of Gagode village in Pen Taluka, off Pen-Khopoli road. “Jain had at least five cases registered against him including cheque bouncing and cheating. We have detained around three people attached to the crime and the interrogation is on. But the one who executed the plan are yet to be nabbed and hence we have not got the clarity on what happened to Khanzade yet,” the officer added.

After the post mortem of Khanzade, prima facie, the doctors have told the police that he had a bullet shot on the knee and stabbing on thighs and the cause of death is suspected to be excessive loss of blood. Prima facie, the police suspect involvement of at least seven people in the case. “No arrests have been made yet in the case. Interrogation of the suspects are on,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane said.