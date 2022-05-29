e-Paper Get App

Navi Mumbai: Nerul block Congress Committee hold meeting on party’s internal election

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
File Image

Nerul Block unit of Congress party held a meeting on the party’s election to elect state committee members.

Nerul Congress Block President Ravindra Sawant was a chief guide at the meeting while state congress sent the party's BRO Hariom Mishra.

During the meeting, BRO Mishra explained the election process to the office-bearers. He informed that those who were given digital membership can only participate in the election process.

He said that the ward president, block president, and district president would take one member from each block as a state committee member and now the state members would be selected through the election process.

