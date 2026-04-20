Navi Mumbai: NCW To Hold Women’s Public Hearing At CIDCO Bhavan, Belapur On April 21 Under Doorstep Initiative

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar to preside over women’s grievance hearing at CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 20: A women’s public hearing will be held in Navi Mumbai on April 21 under the 'National Commission for Women at Your Doorstep' initiative to ensure swift redressal of complaints, with NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar set to preside.

Hearing details and schedule

The hearing will address both pending and walk-in complaints from women and will be conducted at CIDCO Bhavan in CBD Belapur. Preliminary proceedings will begin at 10 am, followed by the main hearing at 12 noon.

Part of national outreach programme

The initiative is part of the National Commission for Women’s outreach programme aimed at resolving grievances at the grassroots level. Ahead of the hearing, a meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) and senior police officials will be held in Mumbai on April 20 to review issues related to women’s safety and complaint redressal.

Multi-department participation for resolution

Officials from various district-level departments, including police authorities, the Social Welfare Department, the Women and Child Development Department, and representatives from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), will be present to facilitate prompt resolution of complaints.

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Call for women to come forward

Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal said all necessary arrangements have been made for the programme and urged women complainants to take advantage of the opportunity and present their grievances, assuring that efforts will be made for timely action on all complaints.

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