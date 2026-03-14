Navi Mumbai: Narcotics Worth ₹34 Lakh Seized In Taloja Raid, Couple Arrested

Narcotics worth Rs 34.22 lakh were seized and two persons were arrested after police conducted a raid during a late-night combing operation in the Taloja area of Navi Mumbai. |

Navi Mumbai: Narcotics worth Rs 34.22 lakh were seized and two persons were arrested after police conducted a raid during a late-night combing operation in the Taloja area of Navi Mumbai.

Accused Sagar and Savitri Mahanto Hailed from Devicha Pada in Panvel

The arrested accused have been identified as Sagar Chintamani Mahanto (60) and Savitri Sagar Mahanto (48), both residents of Room No. 4 in Madhukar Mhatre’s chawl at Devicha Pada in Panvel taluka of Raigad district. Police seized 27 kg of ganja and cannabis balls weighing 13.825 kg, with the total value of the contraband estimated at Rs 34.22 lakh.

According to police, the operation was carried out between 8 p.m. on March 12 and 2 a.m. on March 13 within the jurisdiction of Taloja Police Station as part of a crackdown against criminals and narcotics peddlers. The drive included nakabandi checks, inspection of hotels and bars, and combing operations in sensitive areas.

Midnight Raid on Chawl Room Leads to Recovery of Banned Substances

Acting on specific information, Police Sub-Inspector Dnyanoba Dhulgunde and his team laid a trap at Devicha Pada. At around 12:15 a.m., the police raided the room in the chawl and recovered the banned substances from the accused.

A case has been registered at Taloja Police Station (Crime Register No. 113/2026) under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Officer Vows Strict Action as Crackdown Against Trafficking Continues

A police officer said such operations are being intensified to curb drug trafficking in the area. “Acting on a tip-off, our team conducted the raid and seized a large quantity of narcotic substances. Strict action will continue against those involved in drug trafficking,” the officer said.

The combing operation was also conducted in the Mannan Colony and Taloja village areas. During the drive, two cases were registered under Sections 65(E) and 85 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, while five offences were registered under Section 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Police also took action against 39 vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act during nakabandi checks and initiated action against two Bangladeshi nationals found during the operation. Teams also verified history-sheeters, known criminals and wanted absconding accused during the drive.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai Police; Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Yenpure; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III, Panvel) Prashant Mohite; and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kharghar Division) Vikram Kadam. The action was executed by the team of Taloja Police Station led by Senior Police Inspector Pravin Bhagat along with other officers, while further investigation is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Sargar.

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