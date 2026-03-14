Nalasopara: Marathi Security Guard Assaulted, Derogatory Remarks Spark Massive Political Outrage

A shocking incident of a Marathi security guard being assaulted has come to light in Nalasopara, Palghar district. | AI

Nalasopara: A shocking incident of a Marathi security guard being assaulted has come to light in Nalasopara, Palghar district. A CCTV video of a non-local individual abusing and physically attacking the guard has gone viral on social media. Allegations have also been made that the individual used derogatory language toward Marathi women.

Incident Occurred at Sai Siddhant Palace Society in Nalasopara East

The incident reportedly took place at the Sai Siddhant Palace housing society in Nalasopara East. According to local residents and the viral footage, a man identified as Sushil Mishra allegedly entered into an argument with the building's Marathi security guard, which escalated into verbal abuse and physical assault.

Political and Social Backlash

Upon hearing of the incident, activists from various organizations, including the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Sakal Maratha Samaj, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), gathered at the spot. They have collectively demanded strict legal action against the accused.

Office bearers of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, Krishna Jadhav and Pramod Parte, stated that insulting Marathi people and women while residing in Maharashtra is unacceptable.

The accused, Sushil Mishra, is reportedly absconding. However, local police have assured the activists and residents that he will be taken into custody soon and subjected to legal proceedings.

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