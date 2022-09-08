Navi Mumbai: Namdev Bhagat appointed new NCP president ahead of NMMC election

Ashok Gawade |

Ahead of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) election, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) changed the Navi Mumbai’s district president. Now, Namdev Bhagat has been named as the new district president instead the existing Ashok Gawade.

As the speculation is rife that Gawade along with six former corporators may join Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, District President Jayant Patil appointed Bhagat as the new district president.

Whole Gawade was available to comment on the development, it is learnt that there Gawade was not happy with the district president and he has been in constant touch with Shinde’s faction.

Eve former housing minister Jitendra Awad issued a video wherein he claimed that the party does not remain without a district president in the city of Navi Mumbai. For this, he discussed with state president Jayant Patil and opposition leader Ajit Pawar and announced the appointment of Bhagat as the new district president.