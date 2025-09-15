 Navi Mumbai Nala-Cleaning Turns Into 'Treasury-Cleaning,' Alleges Sajag Nagrik Manch
Navi Mumbai Nala-Cleaning Turns Into 'Treasury-Cleaning,' Alleges Sajag Nagrik Manch

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
Sajag Nagrik Manch |

Alleging large-scale irregularities in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) nala-cleaning work, Sajag Nagrik Manch has claimed that the drive has turned into a “treasury-cleaning operation” rather than drain-cleaning.

Information obtained under the RTI Act 2005 has revealed that a whopping Rs 59.54 lakh was shown as expenditure for desilting five drains in the Belapur division. According to records, 6,043 cubic metres (around 7,500–8,000 tonnes) of silt were allegedly removed, requiring about 1,223 truck trips. The work order, however, was issued only in August, months after the tender process began in May.

Ground Reality Mismatches Claims

Members of Sajag Nagrik Manch conducted spot inspections and found that the actual desilting work was nowhere close to what was shown in official records. " For instance, while the administration claimed 180 truckloads of silt were removed from a drain in Sector 30/31, residents reported that only a handful of labourers worked with shovels and baskets for a few days, mainly clearing weeds," said a  member. 

Locals also noted that such huge quantities of silt never existed in the drains. Similar discrepancies were found at other sites.

The Manch has demanded an independent inquiry into all nala-cleaning works in Navi Mumbai, public disclosure of truck numbers, dumping locations, transport permits and CCTV footage, and criminal cases against contractors and officials involved. They also sought adoption of AI-based monitoring, timely tendering of future works, publication of a white paper on the last three years’ nala-cleaning expenses, and uploading of all related details on NMMC’s website.

Warning of “Mithi River-Style Corruption”

“This is not drain-cleaning but direct treasury-cleaning. The situation is a repeat of the Mithi River corruption scandal in Mumbai,” the Manch warned.

Copies of the complaint have been submitted to the Municipal Commissioner, Lokayukta, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), and the Urban Development Department.

Local resident and Manch member Bhimrao Jamkhandikar said: “On May 26, after heavy rains, water flowed smoothly through the Sector 30/31 drain. There was hardly any silt. At most, one or two truckloads could have been removed. Every building here has CCTV cameras, and footage can verify the actual desilting.”

