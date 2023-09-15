Navi Mumbai: Muslim Community Shows Big Heart, Agrees To Celebrate Eid-e-Milad Festival On September 29

Navi Mumbai: Muslim Community Shows Big Heart; Agree To Celebrate Eid-e-Milad Festival On September 29 | Representative pic

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police managed to convince the Muslim community to take out their Eid-e-Milad procession on September 29 instead of September 28. The police held a meeting of both communities in Vashi and reached a consensus.

In the presence of police and representatives of both communities at Sahitya Mandir Hall in Vashi, Alam Baba, President of Navi Mumbai Muslim Ekta Samaj (NMMES) announced that they would reschedule their Eide-Milad procession to September 29.

The Hindu community will celebrate Anant Chaturdashi on September 28 and a large number of idols will be taken out for immersion. In order to maintain law and order, the police held the meetings of both communities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Circle-1, Vivek Pansare, held the meeting in Vashi. He appealed that maintaining peace and harmony during festivals is more important and community people have to come ahead to set an example.

Eid-e-Milad procession postponed by a day

“Since both the festivals fall on the same day, there would be logistical challenges for police. The police, however, requested the Muslim community to postpone their Eid-e-Milad procession by a day. The community responded positively and agreed to reschedule their Eide-Milad procession to September 29, coinciding with the second day of Ganpati Visarjan. This collaborative decision has received praise from both the police force and the Ganesh Mandals.

City will celebrate both festivals in peace and harmony

Alam Baba, President of NMMES, said that maintaining peace in the city during festivals is everyone’s responsibility. The city will celebrate both festivals in peace and harmony.

Similarly, Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone 2 held a meeting with Ganeshotsav Mandals and members of the Muslim community in Panvel. In the same manner, the Muslim community in Panvel announced the hold the Eid-e-Milad procession on September 29 instead of September 28.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)