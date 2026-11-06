Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation To Conduct Fresh Survey Of Persons With Disabilities To Improve Welfare Services & Support

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a move to ensure that benefits under the Divyang Samman Yojana reach every eligible beneficiary, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to conduct a fresh survey of persons with disabilities across the city.

The civic administration has proposed the necessary action in this regard, according to the NMMC's Divyang Education, Training and Service Facilities Centre.

Eligible Beneficiaries Yet To Receive Assistance

Several persons with disabilities residing in the city are yet to receive benefits under various welfare schemes despite being eligible. Lack of awareness, incomplete surveys, procedural difficulties and the absence of updated beneficiary records have reportedly kept many deserving individuals away from the schemes.

To address these gaps and improve implementation, the civic administration has proposed a comprehensive exercise to identify and register persons with disabilities across the city.

Ward-Wise Survey To Identify Beneficiaries

The proposed survey will include ward-wise data collection to establish the number of persons with disabilities in each municipal ward. The administration will also compile separate records of beneficiaries who have already received assistance under the Divyang Samman Yojana and prepare a separate list of eligible persons who have not received benefits under any scheme.

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The exercise is expected to help the civic body identify beneficiaries who have been left out and ensure that welfare assistance reaches those who need it.

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