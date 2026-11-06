87.45 Lakh Drought-Hit Farmers Receive ₹4,372 Crore In Diwali Relief Aid | X - MahaDGIPR

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has transferred Rs 4,372.83 crore in Diwali advance assistance to 87.45 lakh farmers across 304 drought-hit talukas, providing financial relief ahead of the festive season. The assistance, amounting to Rs 5,000 per eligible farmer, had been announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

As of November 5, a total of 87,45,669 farmers had received the amount directly in their bank accounts, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said on Friday. He added that the process of covering the remaining eligible beneficiaries was underway and farmers whose payments were held up due to technical issues would also receive the assistance after the discrepancies were resolved.

राज्यातील ३०४ दुष्काळग्रस्त तालुक्यांतील पात्र शेतकऱ्यांना दिवाळीपूर्वी आर्थिक दिलासा देण्यासाठी मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी प्रत्येकी पाच हजार रुपये दिवाळी अग्रीम देण्याची ग्वाही दिली होती. यानुसार ५ नोव्हेंबर २०२६ अखेर राज्यातील ८७ लाख ४५ हजार ६६९ शेतकऱ्यांच्या खात्यात ४ हजार ३७२ कोटी ८३ लाख रुपयांची दिवाळी अग्रीम मदत वितरित झाली आहे. उर्वरित पात्र शेतकऱ्यांनाही मदत देण्याची प्रक्रिया सुरू असून, तांत्रिक अडचणींमुळे काही शेतकऱ्यांच्या खात्यात रक्कम जमा झाली नसल्यास त्या अडचणी दूर करून त्यांनाही अग्रीम मदत देण्यात येणार असल्याची माहिती मदत व पुनर्वसन मंत्री मकरंद जाधव पाटील यांनी दिली.राज्यातील दुष्काळी परिस्थिती लक्षात घेऊन शेतकऱ्यांना सणासुदीच्या काळात आर्थिक आधार मिळावा, यासाठी शासनाने दिवाळी अग्रीम मदतीचा निर्णय घेतला. महसूल, मदत व पुनर्वसन आणि कृषी विभागाच्या अधिकारी, कर्मचाऱ्यांनी मदत वितरणाची प्रक्रिया युद्धपातळीवर राबववून थेट शेतकऱ्यांच्या बँक खात्यात मदतीची रक्कम जमा करण्यावर भर देण्यात आला. या मदतीमुळे लाखो शेतकऱ्यांना आर्थिक दिलासा मिळाला आहे, असेही मंत्री जाधव पाटील यांनी सांगितले.काही शेतकऱ्यांच्या बँक खात्यांशी संबंधित तांत्रिक अडचणी, खाते तपशीलातील त्रुटी किंवा अन्य कारणांमुळे मदतीची रक्कम जमा होण्यास विलंब झाला आहे. अशा शेतकऱ्यांच्या अडचणींचे निराकरण करून त्यांना अग्रीम मदत देण्याची कार्यवाही सुरू आहे. राज्यातील दुष्काळग्रस्त एकही पात्र शेतकरी मदतीपासून वंचित राहू नये, यासाठी संबंधित यंत्रणांना आवश्यक कार्यवाही करण्याच्या सूचना देण्यात आल्या आहेत. दुष्काळग्रस्त शेतकऱ्यांना आर्थिक दिलासा देण्यासाठी शासन कटिबद्ध असून, दिवाळी अग्रीम मदतीच्या वितरणावर सातत्याने लक्ष ठेवण्यात येत आहे. तांत्रिक अडचणी दूर झाल्यानंतर उर्वरित पात्र शेतकऱ्यांनाही मदत मिळणार असल्याचे मंत्री मकरंद जाधव पाटील यांनी स्पष्ट केले.सविस्तर वृत्त : https://t.co/InK9d4X9Zt @makrandpatil99 #दुष्काळ #शेतकरी #FarmerWelfare — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) November 6, 2026

The government had announced the advance assistance in view of the drought situation across the state, aiming to provide immediate financial support to farmers during the festive season. Officials from the Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation, and Agriculture departments were directed to expedite the distribution and ensure direct bank transfers.

Division-Wise Distribution Of Financial Assistance

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division accounted for the highest number of beneficiaries, with 33.36 lakh farmers receiving Rs 1,668.18 crore. This was followed by the Nashik division, where 18.07 lakh farmers received Rs 903.52 crore, and the Pune division, which saw transfers of Rs 753.19 crore to 15.06 lakh farmers.

In the Amravati division, 12.82 lakh farmers received Rs 641.10 crore, while 7.50 lakh farmers in the Nagpur division were paid Rs 375.02 crore. The Konkan division recorded the lowest disbursement, with Rs 31.82 crore transferred to 63,647 farmers.

Ahilyanagar Leads In District-Wise Disbursement

Among individual districts, Ahilyanagar topped the list with 8.07 lakh beneficiaries receiving Rs 403.64 crore. Beed followed with 6.12 lakh farmers receiving Rs 306.05 crore, while Solapur recorded assistance of Rs 297.44 crore to 5.94 lakh farmers. Nanded also saw substantial disbursement, with 5.62 lakh farmers receiving Rs 281.43 crore.

Also Watch:

Technical Issues Delay Some Payments

The minister said some payments had been delayed due to discrepancies in bank account details, technical problems linked to accounts and other administrative issues. The concerned departments have been instructed to resolve these problems so that no eligible drought-hit farmer is left out of the scheme.

Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said the government was closely monitoring the disbursement process and would ensure that all remaining eligible farmers received the promised assistance once the technical hurdles were cleared.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/