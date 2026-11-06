87.45 Lakh Drought-Hit Farmers Receive ₹4,372 Crore In Diwali Relief Aid

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has transferred Rs 4,372.83 crore in Diwali advance assistance to 87.45 lakh farmers across 304 drought-hit talukas, providing financial relief ahead of the festive season. The assistance, amounting to Rs 5,000 per eligible farmer, had been announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
As of November 5, a total of 87,45,669 farmers had received the amount directly in their bank accounts, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said on Friday. He added that the process of covering the remaining eligible beneficiaries was underway and farmers whose payments were held up due to technical issues would also receive the assistance after the discrepancies were resolved.
The government had announced the advance assistance in view of the drought situation across the state, aiming to provide immediate financial support to farmers during the festive season. Officials from the Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation, and Agriculture departments were directed to expedite the distribution and ensure direct bank transfers.
Division-Wise Distribution Of Financial Assistance
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division accounted for the highest number of beneficiaries, with 33.36 lakh farmers receiving Rs 1,668.18 crore. This was followed by the Nashik division, where 18.07 lakh farmers received Rs 903.52 crore, and the Pune division, which saw transfers of Rs 753.19 crore to 15.06 lakh farmers.
In the Amravati division, 12.82 lakh farmers received Rs 641.10 crore, while 7.50 lakh farmers in the Nagpur division were paid Rs 375.02 crore. The Konkan division recorded the lowest disbursement, with Rs 31.82 crore transferred to 63,647 farmers.
Ahilyanagar Leads In District-Wise Disbursement
Among individual districts, Ahilyanagar topped the list with 8.07 lakh beneficiaries receiving Rs 403.64 crore. Beed followed with 6.12 lakh farmers receiving Rs 306.05 crore, while Solapur recorded assistance of Rs 297.44 crore to 5.94 lakh farmers. Nanded also saw substantial disbursement, with 5.62 lakh farmers receiving Rs 281.43 crore.
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Technical Issues Delay Some Payments
The minister said some payments had been delayed due to discrepancies in bank account details, technical problems linked to accounts and other administrative issues. The concerned departments have been instructed to resolve these problems so that no eligible drought-hit farmer is left out of the scheme.
Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said the government was closely monitoring the disbursement process and would ensure that all remaining eligible farmers received the promised assistance once the technical hurdles were cleared.
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