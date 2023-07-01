Navi Mumbai: Municipal Corporation Schools Celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi With Vibrant Dindi Processions

FPJ

On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, all ten schools under the Municipal Corporation organised Dindi within their school premises. Students adorned themselves as Warkari and Vitthal-Rukhmai, spreading the resonance of Vithu's name throughout the schools from June 28 to June 30.

The objective behind organising Dindi in all the schools was to acquaint students with their cultural heritage alongside their academic pursuits. During the event, children paraded with Vitthala's palanquin, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of Tala, Mridunga, and Abhanga. Additionally, traditional games were showcased by the students during these Dindis.

Mr. Ganesh Deshmukh, the Commissioner, commended the students who carried Tulsi on their heads during the Dindi procession. Under the guidance of Kirti Mahajan, Superintendent of the Education Department, the principals and teachers of each school, filled with great enthusiasm, hoisted the flag in honor of Vitthala on Ashadhi Ekadashi.