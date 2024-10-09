Navi Mumbai: Much-Delayed Vengsarkar Cricket Academy Waiting To Open In Panvel After Infrastructure Completion

Dilip Vengsarkar | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai: More than a year after conceiving the idea of starting a cricket academy in Panvel for the benefit of the young and upcoming cricketers from the surrounding areas, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has yet to commence the academy. To be managed jointly by Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation (DVF), the academy will be set up at the ground near Adai circle in New Panvel.

However, the much delay has left the local populace as well as DVF officials worried. Earlier, the PMC had maintained that it would complete all the civil works and hand over the ground to DVF by the end of April, 2024 but failed to meet the deadline. Later, it was decided to start the academy on October 1, 2024 so that the players can appear for the selection trials but the same was also not met and the academy is still waiting to start the operations.

“We have completed 90% of the works that include marking the pitches, creating the infrastructure as also the small club house. What remains is the furniture work which is in full swing. We are contemplating to start the academy within a month,” a senior PMC official said.

When asked if the delay in starting the academy has cost local talent the opportunity to apply for the selection trials for the current season which has already started, the official replied in the affirmative and said that the civic body is doing all it can to ensure that the local cricketers get to showcase their talent this season itself.

According to sources known to the development, it is still not clear whether the cricketers from Panvel and surrounding areas will represent Mumbai Cricket Association or Maharashtra Cricket Association. “The children are working hard to make a mark for themselves and get selected in their respective age group teams. But they are not sure which team they will represent and where they should go to attend the trials,” sources said.

The facility will have nine pitches at the centre of the ground which will be used alternatively. Besides, seven practice wickets around the ground will also be set up where the trainees will be imparted coaching by the experts. The academy will train 100 students every year and they will be divided into groups of 20-22 players in different age categories such as Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18.

Read Also Vengsarkar Academy, Mumbai Police Gymkhana enter semis of Santosh Kumar Ghosh Cricket Tournament

Former India captain, selector and member of the jubilant 1983 World Cup winning side, Dilip Vengsarkar would be personally monitoring the training and development and visit the academy every week to monitor the progress of each trainee. The academy will also conduct internal matches and participate in various tournaments so that the children get the much-needed match practice.

According to sources, there are many small shops situated along the boundary of the ground which needs to be shifted to other places by the PMC. "The civic officials seem to be failing to convince the shopkeepers to shift which is causing delay in constructing compound wall. They need to act fast so that the academy is started," sources said.

Meanwhile, former leader of the House in PMC, Paresh Thakur said, "We have asked for additional land from CIDCO situated along the ground so that we can expand the boundary and create more infrastructure. We are awaiting reply from the CIDCO and contemplating to start the academy within a week."