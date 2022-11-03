Vengsarkar Academy, Mumbai Police Gymkhana enter semis of Santosh Kumar Ghosh Cricket Tournament

Vengsarkar Academy, Mumbai Police Gymkhana enter semis Santosh Kumar Ghosh Cricket Tournament |

Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy and Mumbai Police Gymkhana entered the semifinals of the 10th Santosh Kumar Ghosh Cricket Tournament by beating Payyade SC and Shantibhai Memorial respectively on the basis of their lead on the first innings.

The tournament is organised by Sporting Union and Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association. Faced with a mammoth target of 456-3, Payyade collapsed for just 134 runs in 44.2 overs.

The destructor-in-chief for Vengsarkar Academy was left arm spinner Agastya Bangera, who had remarkable figures of 6-50. He found an able ally in off-spinner Darsh Murkute (4-48).

Mumbai Police Gymkhana, meanwhile, were in trouble at 124-7 chasing 159, but Jayneel Nanda’s unbeaten 86 saw them through. Jayneel stood like a rock for 225 minutes, faced 163 deliveries and hit just six fours. Also making the semis were Sportsfield and Dadar Parsee Colony.