e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVengsarkar Academy, Mumbai Police Gymkhana enter semis of Santosh Kumar Ghosh Cricket Tournament

Vengsarkar Academy, Mumbai Police Gymkhana enter semis of Santosh Kumar Ghosh Cricket Tournament

The tournament is organised by Sporting Union and Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Vengsarkar Academy, Mumbai Police Gymkhana enter semis Santosh Kumar Ghosh Cricket Tournament |
Follow us on

Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy and Mumbai Police Gymkhana entered the semifinals of the 10th Santosh Kumar Ghosh Cricket Tournament by beating Payyade SC and Shantibhai Memorial respectively on the basis of their lead on the first innings.

The tournament is organised by Sporting Union and Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association. Faced with a mammoth target of 456-3, Payyade collapsed for just 134 runs in 44.2 overs.

The destructor-in-chief for Vengsarkar Academy was left arm spinner Agastya Bangera, who had remarkable figures of 6-50. He found an able ally in off-spinner Darsh Murkute (4-48).

Mumbai Police Gymkhana, meanwhile, were in trouble at 124-7 chasing 159, but Jayneel Nanda’s unbeaten 86 saw them through. Jayneel stood like a rock for 225 minutes, faced 163 deliveries and hit just six fours. Also making the semis were Sportsfield and Dadar Parsee Colony.

RECENT STORIES

Virat Kohli accused of fake fielding: Here's what the law says about the incident

Virat Kohli accused of fake fielding: Here's what the law says about the incident

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli accused of 'fake fielding' by Bangladesh players

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli accused of 'fake fielding' by Bangladesh players

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: KL Rahul credits pre match chat with Virat Kohli for his fifty

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: KL Rahul credits pre match chat with Virat Kohli for his fifty

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan plays down controversy surrounding rain break and wet...

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan plays down controversy surrounding rain break and wet...

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Bangladeshi, Pakistani fans fume at India win, say 'after rain, umpires...

Ind vs Ban T20 World Cup: Bangladeshi, Pakistani fans fume at India win, say 'after rain, umpires...