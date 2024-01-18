Navi Mumbai: Much-Awaited Nerul Jetty To Be Operational In 2 To 3 Months, Says CIDCO

Representative image

Navi Mumbai: More than two years after the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) constructed a jetty at Nerul, the planning agency is likely to start the same within two to three months. The jetty was constructed in December 2021 after spending ₹110 crore to use it for large roll-on roll-off (RO-RO) ferries between Navi Mumbai, Mumbai and Mandwa.

“We are in the process of appointing an operator to manage the day-to-day operations. Once the process is completed, we will be in a position to commence the operations,” a senior CIDCO official said not wishing to be named. He said the entire process should be completed within three months.

Jetty to ease traffic congestion on roads connecting Navi Mumbai to Vashi and Mumbai

The jetty situated on the other side of the Uran Bridge over Panvel Creek, was developed as part of a proposed water transport system to ease traffic congestion on roads connecting Navi Mumbai to Vashi and Mumbai, particularly after the inauguration of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).

When asked whether the opening of MTHL will have any impact on the movement from Nerul Jetty since CIDCO is considered as an alternate mode of transport, the official replied: “Both the MTHL and Nerul Jetty are different modes of transport. People will use the mode which they feel convenient to.”

About the cost of tickets and other economics, the official said, “The cost of tickets, number of boats to be used, the schedule and timings besides other decisions will be taken by the operator and not CIDCO,” the official added.

Need for integrated water transport network

Navi Mumbai resident and Director of NatConnect Foundation, B N Kumar said water transport should have been an integral part of the city’s development. With such a long coast on either side of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, this mode should have been thought of long ago.

Kumar recalled that the experiment during the mid-90s failed to take off as the hovercraft could not be operated during the monsoon and in the choppy sea. “Moreover, it got entangled in controversies over landing at Gateway. Now that the jetty is ready and equipped to handle Ro-Ro ships, it should be fully functional soon. The fare also must be reasonable as the recent experiments with exorbitant tickets have failed,” he felt.

“The landing at Mumbai end should be in South Mumbai and not at Ferry Wharf. The drive from Ferry Wharf to any place in South Mumbai – be it the CST, Fort or Nariman Point – takes close to an hour which does not make any sense,” Kumar said.