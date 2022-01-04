Navi Mumbai: NMMC appeals to those who attended Nerul jetty event to get themselves tested for COVID-19

After Eknath Shinde, Guardian Minister of Thane district and cabinet minister for Urban Development and PWD tested positive of Covid, the NMMC administration has appealed to all those who attended the minister’s visit at Nerul Jetty to get tested for Covid if they develop any symptoms in the next week. Several officials from CIDCO and supporters of Shiv Sena had attended the function.

Shinde visited the satellite city on Monday to take stock of the ongoing infrastructure works in the city. He spent around four to five hours while visiting several places in the city.

After visiting the MTHL, Shinde reached the Nerul Jetty around 1 pm and spent around two hours where CIDCO officials apprised him with ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects. The session was attended by civic chiefs of both NMMC and PMC including the police commissioner. Apart from them, officials from CIDCO and media personnel were present.

After the Nerul jetty visit, Shinde also took a test ride in Metro in Kharghar and he was accompanied by officials from Metro. A senior NMMC official said that they have appealed to all who were there to get tested if they see any symptoms in a week.

Meanwhile, on January 4, NMMC witnessed 1072 new cases of Covid. During the second wave, more than 1000 cases per day was being reported for a few days. In the last three days, under the NMMC, around 2000 new cases of Covid have been reported. At present, the active cases reached 3404. On January 4, a maximum of 228 new cases were reported from Belapur followed by Ghansoli and Nerul. Even, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) saw 521 new cases, taking a total of active cases 1300.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:23 PM IST