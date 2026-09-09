Navi Mumbai: MSEDCL Detects ₹31.31-Lakh Power Theft In 78 Cases During Airoli Inspection Drive

MSEDCL teams inspected electricity connections and meters across Airoli and nearby areas during the crackdown | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has detected power theft or electricity-use irregularities at 105 premises during a major inspection drive conducted in unauthorised buildings in Airoli and neighbouring areas. Of these, power theft involving 1,43,063 units worth Rs 31.31 lakh was confirmed in 78 cases under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The drive was conducted on September 3 in Airoli village, Sainath Wadi, Deshmukh Wadi, Gothivali and Ghansoli. Seven special teams comprising more than 55 officers and employees, including five executive engineers, inspected electricity connections, meters and consumption patterns at the premises.

105 Premises Inspected In Drive

Besides the 78 confirmed theft cases, MSEDCL detected 22 suspected cases under Section 135, which have been kept under further surveillance. Three cases were found involving unauthorised use of electricity under Section 126, while two cases were classified as plain assessment.

The highest power theft was detected at Smashanbhumi Garden, where two consumers were found to have stolen 39,629 units of electricity valued at Rs 9.63 lakh. At Mauli Apartment in Airoli, 18 consumers were found involved in theft of 26,755 units worth Rs 5.33 lakh.

At Krishna Heights, six consumers were found to have stolen 5,530 units valued at Rs 1.20 lakh, while 11 consumers at Matoshree Apartment were found involved in theft of 12,956 units worth Rs 2.54 lakh. At Om Sai Apartment, 12 consumers were found to have stolen 11,167 units valued at Rs 1.86 lakh.

Theft Detected At Multiple Buildings

Three consumers at Pansheel Apartment were found involved in theft of 11,700 units worth Rs 3.18 lakh, while two consumers at Sharda Apartment were found to have stolen 1,937 units valued at Rs 32,000.

Eight consumers at Sinhankit Nivas Garden were found involved in theft of 4,732 units worth Rs 91,000, while nine consumers at Bhagirathi building were found to have stolen 11,664 units valued at Rs 2.23 lakh. Another seven consumers at other locations were found involved in theft of 16,993 units worth Rs 4.11 lakh.

“Power theft puts an indirect financial burden on consumers who pay their electricity bills honestly and also affects the power distribution system. Our action against power theft will therefore continue consistently and more effectively. Strict legal action will be taken against those found stealing electricity. Consumers should also cooperate by informing MSEDCL about power theft and other malpractices,” said Sanjay Patil, Chief Engineer, Bhandup Urban Circle.

Assessment Process Underway

In two plain assessment cases, consumers were found liable for 4,082 units of electricity valued at Rs 63,000. The assessment process in these cases is underway, following which further action will be taken as per the provisions of the Electricity Act.

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MSEDCL officials said the campaign will continue to target power theft, meter tampering, unauthorised electricity use and other irregularities. They have warned consumers that power theft attracts stringent punishment and financial penalties under the law.

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