Navi Mumbai: Moving Mahindra Scorpio Catches Fire On Uran Road Near Police Commissioner’s Bungalow; Driver Escapes Unhurt

Firefighters douse a blazing Mahindra Scorpio on Navi Mumbai’s busy Uran Road after the driver safely escaped the burning vehicle | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 14: A moving Mahindra Scorpio caught fire on Wednesday afternoon on the Uran road near the Police Commissioner’s bungalow, damaging nearly 70 per cent of the vehicle, while the driver managed to escape unhurt after stepping out in time. The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes by the fire brigade, preventing a major mishap.

The incident took place around 1:30 pm when Shashidhar Pandey, a resident of Nerul Sector 19, was driving towards Uran Phata. As his vehicle reached near the Commissioner’s bungalow, he noticed smoke billowing from the engine. Sensing danger, he immediately pulled over and exited the vehicle. Within moments, the SUV was engulfed in flames.

Fire brigade controls blaze within 15 minutes

Fire brigade teams from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s Nerul and CBD Belapur stations rushed to the spot after being alerted. “Our teams responded immediately and managed to control the fire within 15 minutes, preventing it from spreading to nearby vehicles,” a fire brigade official said.

Despite the quick response, the vehicle was extensively damaged in the incident. The fire also caused traffic congestion on the busy Uran road, with long queues of vehicles forming during peak afternoon hours. Traffic police intervened promptly, diverting vehicles through alternate routes to ease the situation.

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Short circuit suspected as cause

Preliminary findings suggest that the fire may have been caused due to a short circuit. Further investigation into the incident is underway, officials said.

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