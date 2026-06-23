Navi Mumbai Mountaineer Uttam De Scales 5,289-Metre Friendship Peak In Himachal Pradesh

Uttam De unfurled the Indian tricolour after successfully summiting Friendship Peak in the Himalayas | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, June 23: Navi Mumbai-based mountaineer and nature enthusiast Uttam De has successfully scaled Friendship Peak, one of the most challenging high-altitude trekking and mountaineering summits in Himachal Pradesh.

Standing at an elevation of 5,289 metres (17,353 feet) in the majestic Pir Panjal Range of the Himalayas, Friendship Peak is regarded as one of India's most sought-after summits for aspiring high-altitude climbers.

The expedition commenced from Manali and traversed through the scenic Solang Valley, alpine meadows, moraines and glacier-covered terrain. The team established camps at Lohali, Lady Leg and Summit Camp before making their final push towards the peak.

Gruelling Summit Attempt

The summit attempt began at 11 pm on June 9, with climbers navigating treacherous terrain through the night. The ascent demanded extreme caution as sections beyond the pass were marked by deep crevasses and avalanche-prone slopes. Night climbing was essential to ensure a safe descent before the rising sun softened the snow, making conditions more hazardous.

Supported by favourable weather conditions, calm winds and what he describes as the grace of nature, De undertook a gruelling 10-hour climb and reached the summit at 6:05 am on June 10, 2026. Moments after reaching the top, he unfurled the Indian tricolour and was overcome with emotion.

Reflecting on the achievement, De said, “Mountains ensure that you bow before them when you enter their embrace. They teach humility and remind you never to underestimate either yourself or the mountain. Keep your feet firmly on the ground and keep moving forward.”

Message Of Determination

Speaking about the personal significance of the climb, he added, “People of my height—just five feet tall—are often underestimated. The mountains give me strength. They tell me never to underestimate myself and to keep moving ahead. Every time I scale a peak, I want to send a message to the world: it does not matter if you are short in stature. What truly matters is having the mental strength and determination to overcome challenges and achieve big goals.”

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De's successful ascent of Friendship Peak adds another notable accomplishment to the growing list of adventure achievements by mountaineers from the Navi Mumbai region, inspiring aspiring climbers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

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