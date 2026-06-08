Mumbai Mountaineer Kavita Chand Summits Denali, Moves Closer To Completing Seven Summits Challenge

Kavita Chand celebrates atop Denali after conquering North America’s highest peak as part of her Seven Summits mission | File Photo

Mumbai, June 8: City-based mountaineer and endurance athlete Kavita Chand has successfully summited Denali, North America’s highest mountain, adding another win to her quest to climb the highest peak on each of the world’s seven continents.

Challenging ascent of Denali

Standing at 6,190 metres in Alaska, Denali is widely regarded as one of the most challenging mountains in the prestigious Seven Summits challenge due to its extreme weather conditions, high altitude and demanding self-supported climbing requirements.

Unlike many major mountaineering expeditions, climbers on Denali must carry their own equipment, food, fuel and supplies throughout the ascent.

Originally from Almora in Uttarakhand and now based in Mumbai, Chand is one of India’s leading endurance athletes. In 2024, she left her corporate career to focus full-time on long-distance running and mountaineering. She is also the mother of a 10-year-old child.

Expedition timeline

Her Denali expedition began on 19 May in Anchorage, Alaska. Following weather-related delays, her team reached the mountain’s base camp on 22 May before beginning the gradual ascent through a series of high-altitude camps. After battling challenging conditions, the team launched its final summit push on 5 June and successfully reached the top.

The climb marks Chand’s fourth successful ascent in her Seven Summits campaign. She previously scaled Mount Elbrus in Europe in August 2025, Vinson Massif in Antarctica in December 2025 and Aconcagua in South America in January 2026.

Endurance achievements beyond mountaineering

Away from the mountains, Chand is a professional in endurance sport. A Boston Marathon-qualified runner, she has completed four World Marathon Majors — Berlin, London, New York and Boston. She was the fastest Indian female participant at the 2025 New York City Marathon and also won the Mumbai HYROX competition in 2025.

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Talking about her journey, Chand said balancing motherhood, endurance sport and high-altitude mountaineering had required discipline, resilience and perseverance.

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