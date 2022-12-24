Navi Mumbai: Mother, son die in constructional blast accident in Panvel

Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a tragic incident, a woman and her son were killed and around half a dozen were injured after a few stone pieces fell on the road following a controlled blast was done for the construction of a railway track for the proposed Panvel Karjat suburban railway corridor. The deceased were identified as Devaka Badekar and Sachin Badekar. Both were travelling on a two wheeler.

Local residents held rasta roko after incident

After the incident, the agitated local residents held a rasta roko. Two dumpers of the contractor were damaged by the crowd. After getting information, city police reached the spot and the situation is under control.

Local residents alleged that sufficient precautions were not taken before the controlled blast by the contractor.

Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation's statement

However, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation officials said, necessary guidelines were followed, the incident spot is nearly 200 m away from the site where work is going on, and the matter is being investigated by the local police.

A senior police official from Khalapur police station said that the incident took place between 4.30 pm and 5 pm when the blasting of a hill was carried out near Chowk.

Mohan Bhadkar, Assistant Sub Inspector from Khalapur police station, said that the woman and her son from Kiroli village in Karjat, who were going on a motorbike died in the incident. “The son was driving the motorbike while his mother was a pillion rider when the stone hit them after the blast,” said Mr Bhadkar. While the mother was around 60-year-old, the son was 24-year-old. A case was registered at Khalapur police station for negligence causing death.