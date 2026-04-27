 Navi Mumbai: Month-Long Summer Yoga Camp For Children To Be Held In Kamothe From May 1
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Navi Mumbai: Month-Long Summer Yoga Camp For Children To Be Held In Kamothe From May 1

A month-long summer yoga camp for children aged 6 to 16 will be held in Kamothe from May 1 to May 31. Organisers said the programme will focus on fitness, concentration, memory, confidence and overall well-being through age-specific yoga sessions.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, April 27, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
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Children in Kamothe to join summer yoga camp focused on health, confidence and concentration | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 25: A month-long summer yoga camp aimed at promoting holistic development among school students will be organised in Kamothe from May 1 to May 31.

Camp for children aged 6 to 16 years

The camp, being conducted by Shri Yog Sadhana Studio, is designed for children in the age groups of 6 to 16 years. Organisers said the initiative focuses on improving physical health, mental well-being, concentration, memory, and self-confidence among participants.

Focus on fitness and immunity

According to organisers, yoga sessions during the camp will also aim to boost immunity and support overall growth and fitness in children. The programme will be conducted in two age categories—6 to 10 years and 11 to 16 years—with separate batches planned.

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Registrations open

Registrations for the camp are currently open, and parents have been encouraged to enrol their children for the month-long programme.

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