Navi Mumbai: MNS Urge NMMC To Introduce Fever Profile Testing At Nerul, Karave Civic Health Centres Amid Monsoon Disease Rise

MNS has urged NMMC to provide comprehensive fever testing closer to residents in Nerul and Karave | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 25, 2026: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has demanded that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) immediately introduce Fever Profile blood testing at the civic health centres in Sector 48, Nerul, and Sector 36, Karave, citing a rise in dengue and malaria cases during the monsoon.

MNS Navi Mumbai city secretary Sachin Kadam submitted the demand to NMMC medical officer Dr Rajesh Mhatre. According to Kadam, residents of Ward 26 currently face considerable inconvenience when they develop fever and seek treatment at the two civic health centres.

At present, doctors generally advise patients to undergo a malaria test. If the test is negative, patients may have to wait for around two days before further investigations are advised.

For dengue testing, residents are required to travel nearly four kilometres to the Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, where a Fever Profile facility is available.

Fever Profile Facility Sought

A Fever Profile includes tests for dengue, malaria, typhoid, leptospirosis and a complete blood count (CBC), allowing doctors to identify the likely cause of fever at an early stage. The report is generally available the following day, the MNS said.

Kadam said the absence of the facility at the two civic health centres could delay diagnosis and treatment, particularly during the monsoon when mosquito-borne and water-borne diseases are more prevalent.

“We have requested the NMMC to introduce the Fever Profile facility at the Sector 48 Nerul and Sector 36 Karave civic health centres on the lines of Meenatai Thackeray Hospital. This will save residents from having to travel for testing and help ensure timely diagnosis and treatment,” Kadam said.

NMMC Assures Early Action

Dr Mhatre assured the MNS delegation that the facility would be started at the two health centres at the earliest.

Kadam said the introduction of the facility would significantly reduce the inconvenience faced by residents of the area and help prevent delays in diagnosis.

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The MNS delegation comprised city secretary Sachin Kadam, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNSV) department president Shankar Ghongade-Patil, deputy branch president Kiran Bedekar, Devidas Shinde, Prasad Tandel and Aditya Surwade.

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