 Navi Mumbai: MNS student wing protest at New Horizon Scholars School in Airoli over hosts of issues
Navi Mumbai: MNS student wing protest at New Horizon Scholars School in Airoli over hosts of issues

Nikhil Thorat, secretary of the students’ wing of MNS (MNVS), Navi Mumbai, said that they have received complaints from several parents.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) protested at New Horizon Scholars School and Neo Kids in Airoli on Friday over a host of issues including ₹100 per day for delayed fee payment, high prices of books and ₹300 charges for the ID cards.

Nikhil Thorat, secretary of the students’ wing of MNS (MNVS), Navi Mumbai, said that they have received complaints from several parents regarding a host of issues including ₹100 per/day delayed fees payment, ₹300 for the ID card of students, overpriced books among others.

“We visited the school along with a few parents. However, the school management including the school principal was not present,” said Thorat. He added that an official from the school informed him that the delayed fees payment charges had been brought to ₹30 per day, but there was no response on overpriced books.

Thorat said that we have taken the PTM members list and will verify with them regarding the school fee hike. “Since we did not receive a concrete reply from the school, we have decided to approach the education department,” said Thorat. He added that a few parents have decided to submit a letter to the civic education department to look into the matter. “A delegation led by Amit Thackeray and MNVS will meet the education officer next week,” said Navi Mumbai sub-city president Dashrath Suravse.

Meanwhile, there was no one from the school to respond to the issue and an email sent to the school principal did not elicit any response. 

