Navi Mumbai: MNS Launches Signature Campaign In Vashi Demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, October 12, 2026: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday organised a signature campaign outside Vashi railway station, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission of India.

The party claimed that thousands of citizens, including a large number of women and young people, participated in the campaign and expressed their anger against the poll body.

निवडणूक आयोगाच्या मनमानी कारभाराविरोधात आज संपूर्ण महाराष्ट्रात मनसेच्या वतीने " स्वाक्षरी मोहीम " एक सही लोकशाहीसाठी सहभागी व्हा ! १२ ऑक्टोंबर २०२६ सकाळी ९ वाजता .. वाशी रेल्वे स्टेशन ,नवी मुंबई ... https://t.co/T2640hdRqg — Gajanan Kale (@MeGajananKale) October 12, 2026

Signature Campaign Outside Vashi Station

The campaign was conducted under the leadership of MNS spokesperson and Navi Mumbai city president Gajanan Kale. Participants raised slogans such as “Gyanesh Kumar, resign” and “Gyanesh Kumar, vote chor”, accusing the election machinery of undermining the democratic process. Party workers wore T-shirts bearing the slogan “Gaddar Gyanesh, resign”, drawing attention to the protest.

The demonstrators also waved the Tricolour and raised slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. Several participants signing the petition said they believed the time had come to hold the Centre and the Chief Election Commissioner accountable, according to the party.

Protest Amid Wider Political Mobilisation

The protest in Navi Mumbai comes amid a wider political mobilisation against the Election Commission. The MNS statement referred to a protest held in Mumbai on Sunday by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, alleging irregularities in the poll body's functioning.

Kale said the party would expand the signature campaign to every division of Navi Mumbai to intensify its agitation. The signatures collected would form part of the party's campaign seeking Kumar's resignation.

MNS Office-Bearers Attend Campaign

The campaign was attended by MNS office-bearers, including deputy city presidents Nilesh Bankhele and Svinay Mhatre, city secretary Sachin Kadam, corporator and joint city secretary Abhijit Desai, women's wing city president Dr Aarti Dhumal, transport wing general secretary Nitin Khanvilkar and student wing city president Sandesh Dongre, among other party functionaries and workers.

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The MNS described the response as evidence of public anger against the Election Commission. However, the allegations raised during the campaign were the party's claims and were not independently established by the event itself.

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