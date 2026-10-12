Maharashtra: MNS Launches Statewide Signature Campaign Seeking CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation |VIDEO |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday launched a statewide signature campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar due to allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The Campaign

Visuals on social media showed people in Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune signing a poster bearing Kumar’s photograph, which has a cross marked over it as a sign of protest.

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MNS Leader Alleges Police Obstruction

MNS leader Mahesh Bhanushali, speaking to reporters about the campaign, alleged that the Sakinaka Police in Mumbai had prevented the party from conducting the drive.

“We were conducting a signature campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged corruption in the SIR process. However, for the first time in my political career, I witnessed the Sakinaka Police preventing us from conducting the campaign,” he said.

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Bhanushali further alleged that the banners intended for the campaign were torn down and forcibly taken away in police vehicles.

“I do not understand why this happened or under whose pressure. The signature campaign is underway across Mumbai, but the programme was not allowed in the Chandivali Assembly constituency. We believe this may be linked to alleged irregularities in the handling of votes in Chandivali, which could expose how the ruling party benefited. The ruling party may have exerted pressure, leading the police to stop our campaign today,” Bhanushali said.

Campaign Held Near Dadar Station

Visuals from the MNS' signature campaign near Dadar station showed several people gathered at the campaign site, signing papers while demanding Kumar’s resignation.

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MNS outlines campaign demands

The campaign comes amid protests in several parts of the country, including Delhi and Mumbai, against the SIR process and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

On Sunday, the MNS announced the statewide signature campaign through its official X account, stating that it would be held on Monday, October 12, from 4 pm onwards at Dadar’s Shivaji Park.

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The campaign seeks the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the complete cancellation of the SIR process in Maharashtra, the introduction of ballot papers as an alternative to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), clean and transparent electoral rolls, and an electoral process conducted in consultation with all political parties.

The campaign is being led by MNS chief Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park.

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