Navi Mumbai: Minor Dies By Suicide In Vashi's Kopri Village | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: A minor girl has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kopri village in Vashi. A case of accidental death has been registered at the APMC police station. The exact reason for her drastic step is not known.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl committed suicide on Wednesday night at her home when there was no one. She hanged herself with the ceiling fan using a cloth. She was identified as Radhika Belose and she was staying with her family at Kopri village.

The family of the girl took her to the hospital after they found her hanging. However, she had died before being admitted to the hospital. APMC police are investigating this further.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Allegedly Raping Teen Stepdaughter For Two Years

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)