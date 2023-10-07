 Navi Mumbai: Minor Dies By Suicide In Vashi's Kopri Village
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Minor Dies By Suicide In Vashi's Kopri Village

Navi Mumbai: Minor Dies By Suicide In Vashi's Kopri Village

According to police, the 17-year-old girl committed suicide on Wednesday night at her home when there was no one. She hanged herself with the ceiling fan using a cloth.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Minor Dies By Suicide In Vashi's Kopri Village | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: A minor girl has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kopri village in Vashi. A case of accidental death has been registered at the APMC police station. The exact reason for her drastic step is not known.

According to police, the 17-year-old girl committed suicide on Wednesday night at her home when there was no one. She hanged herself with the ceiling fan using a cloth. She was identified as Radhika Belose and she was staying with her family at Kopri village.

The family of the girl took her to the hospital after they found her hanging. However, she had died before being admitted to the hospital. APMC police are investigating this further.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Allegedly Raping Teen Stepdaughter For Two Years
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Drugs Procurement Authority Decides To Close Tendering To Prevent Shortage Of Medicines...

Maharashtra Drugs Procurement Authority Decides To Close Tendering To Prevent Shortage Of Medicines...

Maharashtra: IMD Confirms Monsoon's Withdrawal From Mumbai, Nagpur & Pune

Maharashtra: IMD Confirms Monsoon's Withdrawal From Mumbai, Nagpur & Pune

Mumbai: Musical Show For Leprosy Education In Worli Today; Jackie Shroff To Attend

Mumbai: Musical Show For Leprosy Education In Worli Today; Jackie Shroff To Attend

Navi Mumbai: Minor Dies By Suicide In Vashi's Kopri Village

Navi Mumbai: Minor Dies By Suicide In Vashi's Kopri Village

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Raids Premises Of Bollywood Production House In Andheri, 5 Locations In...

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Raids Premises Of Bollywood Production House In Andheri, 5 Locations In...