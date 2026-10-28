Navi Mumbai: Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Orders Rehabilitation Plan Within A Month For 24 Affected Belpada Families After Demolition Drive

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule directs officials to plan rehabilitation for affected Belpada families | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai, October 28, 2026: Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed officials to ensure that residents of old settlements and houses falling within CIDCO’s acquired areas are not rendered homeless without a rehabilitation plan.

He instructed officials to survey eligible settlements, prepare a list of affected families and submit it to the district collector. A time-bound rehabilitation plan must be prepared within a month, he said.

The directions came during a review meeting chaired by Bawankule in connection with the demolition drive at Belpada in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, and the death of a local tribal resident.

Rehabilitation Plan Within A Month

The minister emphasised that government resolutions governing houses on government land must be strictly followed. Alternative rehabilitation arrangements must be made before removing settlements from acquired land, he said.

Bawankule directed district collectors to instruct all planning and development authorities within their jurisdiction to comply with the government resolution under the ‘Housing for All’ scheme. Responsibility must be fixed on officials concerned in case of violations, he added.

Relief Measures For Belpada Families

Regarding the 24 families affected in Belpada, the minister asked officials to identify nearby available government land for their rehabilitation. He also directed them to examine the possibility of providing plots and financial assistance of Rs 2.5 lakh per family for house construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Housing for All scheme or through available funds from the District Mineral Foundation.

He further asked CIDCO to sympathetically consider financial assistance to the family of the deceased and examine whether one member of the family could be provided contractual employment as per applicable rules. A proposal in this regard should be submitted, he said.

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Collector Asked To Inspect CIDCO Areas

The district collector was also directed to conduct an on-site inspection of CIDCO areas and initiate action against those responsible if damage to government property is found.

Local MLA Vikrant Patil, officials from CIDCO and the district administration, and representatives of affected families attended the meeting.

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