Navi Mumbai: Mindspace REIT Creates Unique Bio-Sonification Zone At Its Campus In Airoli |

Navi Mumbai: Mindspace Business Parks REIT has created a first-of-its-kind Bio-Sonification Zone in its Business Park at Mindspace, Airoli in Navi Mumbai. This Zone aims to offer employees at the Business Park a genuinely transformative method for relaxation and meditation.

It allows individuals to immerse themselves in the serene biorhythms of living plants, providing a tranquil escape during their midday work breaks. Through the bio-sonification technique, sounds of 15 different species of plants have been recorded and converted into relaxing soundscapes. This initiative fits in perfectly with Mindspace Business Park REIT’s larger purpose ‘to build sustainable ecosystems.’

Details On Bio-Sonification Technique

The business has invested in technology that measures variations in conductivity of a plant, graphs those variations as a wave, and translates the wave into pitch. By routing these pitches into different sound sets, one can experience the activities of plants in the form of music. Each sound set is unique, some are relaxing, some energising, and some allowing for a raw expressive sound.

The music generated by the plants is further converted into QR codes, displayed on the plants for visitors to scan and listen to, anytime they visit. This project has met with enormous enthusiasm, with over 2500 scans on the QR codes being garnered since unveiling.

In addition to the calming effects, a normalization of blood pressure levels was recorded in a group of people listening to the music generated by the plants. With the help of the in-house paramedic, blood pressure tests were conducted on employees before and after listening to the music, yielding considerable improvements.

Company's View On Installation Of Bio-Sonification Zone

The Company said in a statement, “We are firmly committed to driving holistic value for the environment and communities, by integrating an ESG-led approach into business. The implementation of the Bio-Sonification zone at our campus is another initiative towards delivering enduring experiences and is an innovative route towards promoting health and wellbeing for tenants. This initiative weaves seamlessly with our larger endeavor of shaping world class business districts, while creating responsibly built, engaging, community-based ecosystems.”