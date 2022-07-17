Navi Mumbai: Milkman killed after car rams into his scooter along Palm Beach road

Photo: File Image

A 27-year-old milk supplier died after his scooter was hit by a car at T S Chanakya traffic single along Palm Beach Road on Sunday morning, the police said.

The car driver received minor injuries and was arrested by the police. The accident took place between 6.45 and 7 am at TS Chanakya signal in Nerul.

The deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar Varma, a resident of Karave village.

Police said that the impact of the hit was so severe that the deceased Varma was flung around 50 meters away in the roadside bush. He was later admitted to Terna Hospital in Nerul, where he died while recuperating.

Assistant inspector Pavan Bhingardive of Seawoods Traffic unit said that the deceased was driving his scooter towards Vashi coming from the Belapur side. The incident took place when he took a right turn at T S Chanakya traffic junction towards Karave village and the speeding car, which was coming from Vashi end rammed the scooter.

After hitting the scooter, the car crashed into an electric pole along the median of the road at the junction.

Bhingardive informed the car driver and a co-passenger escaped with injuries due to an airbag but were caught and brought to the police station.

Ravindra Patil, a senior police inspector from the NRI police station said that the accident took place due to the over-speeding of the car. He said that the person driving the scooter received severe injuries in his head and body. Meanwhile, a case of rash driving was registered against the driver under relevant sections of IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Read Also Thane: Cement mixer vehicle hits bike killing two at Kharigaon toll bridge