Navi Mumbai Metro receives speed certificate from RDSO for phase 1; see pics

Navi Mumbai Metro has received a Speed Certificate for metro line 1 of phase 1 from the Research Design and Standard Organization (RDSO), Lucknow. Now, the City and Industrial Development Corporation through MahaMetro can move to the chief commissioner of railway safety (CCRS) for further approval. The RDSO had conducted the oscillation trial of Navi Mumbai metro on the first and second week of September.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director tweeted about the development. He wrote: “One more landmark crossed for Navi Mumbai Metro. Speed Certificate for Metro Line 1 Phase 1 received from RDSO Lucknow. Now, CIDCO through MahaMetro will move CCRS for further approvals.”

The RDSO had conducted the Oscillation trial of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 from Belapur to Pendhar, a distance of around 5.14 km from August 28 to September 14. During the Oscillation trial, it tested the track-worthiness for metro cars. The Oscillation trial is an important step towards the commissioning of the metro for passengers.

Advertisement

The RDSO is a research and development organization under the Ministry of Railways of Government of India, which functions as a technical adviser and consultant for the Railway Board.

Following the trial, it issued a provisional speed certificate enabling CIDCO to approach the Commissioner of Railway Safety, who is also the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for safety trials.

The CMRS, after detailed tests and trials, will authorise CIDCO to commence passenger operations on the stretch. The final approval to open the line for public service will then be given by the Ministry of Railways.

The Navi Mumbai Metro which was delayed due to multiple reasons is now moving ahead to become a reality for residents.

According to CIDCO officials associated with the project, the oscillation trial is an important stage before the commissioning of the metro service for citizens.



ALSO READ Navi Mumbai Metro gets clearance from Department of Telecommunications for phase 1 section

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 06:54 PM IST