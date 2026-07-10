Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1: CIDCO Cuts Belapur-Pendhar Travel Time By 90 Seconds From July 13

CIDCO has revised Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1's timetable, reducing the Belapur-Pendhar journey to 25 minutes and 30 seconds | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 10: Commuters travelling on Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 will benefit from a shorter journey time from Monday, July 13, as CIDCO has announced a revised timetable for Metro services between Belapur and Pendhar. The operational changes will reduce the duration of each one-way trip by 1 minute and 30 seconds.

१३ जुलै २०२६ पासून बेलापूर–पेंधर मेट्रो प्रवासाचा कालावधी १ मिनिट ३० सेकंदांनी कमी



Belapur to Pendhar Metro Journey to Be Reduced by 1 Minute 30 Seconds from 13 July 2026#cidco pic.twitter.com/0KBFUCmF1I — CIDCO Ltd (@CIDCO_Ltd) July 10, 2026

Revised Timetable From July 13

According to CIDCO, the revised schedule has been introduced following the optimisation of Metro operations to improve service efficiency. With the new timetable, the journey between Belapur and Pendhar, as well as from Pendhar to Belapur, will now be completed in 25 minutes and 30 seconds.

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CIDCO has appealed to passengers to take note of the revised timetable, which will come into effect from July 13, and plan their travel accordingly. The corporation said the change is aimed at enhancing commuter convenience while ensuring more efficient Metro operations.

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