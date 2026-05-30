Navi Mumbai Mayor, Dy Mayor Visit Morbe Dam As Water Level Drops To 17% Amid Intense Summer Heat |

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil and Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, along with officials of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), visited the Morbe Dam in Raigad on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

According to the information available, the visit comes after the water level in the dam decreased to 17 per cent due to intense summer heat.

📽️ #Raigad: Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil and Dy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat along with NMMC Officials pay a visit to Morbe Dam which supplies drinking water to citizens of Navi Mumbai after water level decreases to 17 percent due to intense summer heat.



Video by @FarooqSaye11398… pic.twitter.com/ONeSp4ILBb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 30, 2026

Morbe Dam supplies drinking water to the citizens of Navi Mumbai. Mayor Sujata Patil, Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat and NMMC officials inspected the dam and reviewed the current water level situation during their visit.

This visit comes in a few days after CIDCO announced a 10 per cent water cut across all CIDCO-administered nodes and villages from May 28 in view of depleting water levels in reservoirs supplying the region and concerns over a possible delayed monsoon.

The decision was taken after a review of the available water stock in the Morbe, Hetawane, Barvi and Patalganga dams, which supply water to CIDCO areas.

Officials said soaring summer temperatures have increased evaporation levels, while usable water reserves in the reservoirs have been steadily declining. The Meteorological Department’s forecast regarding the possible impact of El Niño and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions has also raised concerns over rainfall patterns this monsoon season.

“A precautionary 10 per cent water cut has been implemented to ensure that the available water stock lasts until the reservoirs receive sufficient rainfall and storage levels improve,” a CIDCO spokesperson said.

CIDCO stated that the water cut will remain in force until adequate rainfall is received in the catchment areas of the Hetawane, Morbe and other reservoirs, leading to an increase in usable water storage.

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