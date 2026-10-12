Navi Mumbai Matrimonial Fraud: Home Guard, Accomplice Arrested For Allegedly Cheating 2 Women Of ₹29.68 Lakh

Vashi police arrested two accused in an alleged matrimonial fraud involving false marriage promises and losses of Rs 29.68 lakh | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, October 12, 2026: A 30-year-old home guard posted at Borivali railway station has been arrested by Vashi police for allegedly cheating two highly educated women of Rs 29.68 lakh by posing as a prospective groom on a matrimonial website and promising to marry them. His alleged accomplice, Akash Mohanlal Verma (26), was also arrested for helping him handle the money obtained through the fraud.

The accused, identified as Nagesh Arjun Pawar, allegedly created a fake profile on Jeevansathi.com under the name Anvay Pawar. He claimed to be highly educated, employed in a good job and residing in an upscale residential complex in Versova to gain the confidence of women.

“Pawar allegedly befriended a woman from Vashi and promised to marry her. He then cheated her of Rs 16.25 lakh by taking loans in her name and misappropriating the money. During the investigation, we also found that he had allegedly cheated a civil engineer from Airoli of Rs 13.43 lakh on the pretext of investments and various expenses,” said Vashi Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar.

Case Registered at Vashi Police Station

A case was registered at Vashi police station on October 2. Acting under the guidance of Chandekar, Police Inspector Pradeep Lande and the Vashi cyber team traced the accused using technical information. The police learnt that the two were staying at the GCC North Side hotel in Mira Road East and apprehended them on October 7.

Alleged Money Trail Under Investigation

According to the police, Pawar allegedly deposited the money obtained through the fraud into Verma’s bank account. Verma would withdraw the cash from ATMs and hand it over to Pawar. The investigation also revealed that three mobile phones worth Rs 5.10 lakh were allegedly purchased using the proceeds of the fraud.

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Police said similar offences had also been registered against Pawar at Mumbai’s RCF police station and Rohini police station in Delhi.

The police are investigating whether the accused used the same modus operandi to cheat other women.

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