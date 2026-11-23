Navi Mumbai: Massive Blaze Engulfs Oil Warehouse In Turbhe's Mefco Market, Spreads To Two Buildings As Firefighters Rush To Contain Fire | Video | X / IANS

Navi Mumbai: A major fire erupted at an oil warehouse in the Mefco Market area of Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, prompting an emergency response from local fire brigade teams. Firefighters were deployed to the scene upon receiving the alert, and operations are currently underway to contain and extinguish the blaze.

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According to an eyewitness identified as Rakesh, the flames spread beyond the initial site to affect adjacent structures.

"Right now, it has caught in two," Rakesh told reporters at the scene, indicating that two buildings were engulfed by the fire.

Further details awaited.

In a separate incident, earlier in November, one firefighter was injured after trying to douse a fire which erupted at a garage-cum-warehouse in the Kalamboli steel market, triggering a massive blast.

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Deputy Fire Officer Manish Brahmankar said that the incident occurred on Saturday night at around 10:30 PM.

He noted that the control room received an alert reporting that a shop had caught fire. A fire crew was immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, emergency responders found that the blaze had originated inside a combination garage and godown (godown).

"Around 10:30 PM, our control room received a call reporting that a shop had caught fire. We immediately dispatched a fire crew to the scene. Upon arrival, we discovered that the fire was not in a shop, but rather in a garage and a godown," he said.

The Deputy Fire Officer added that a sudden explosion occurred, caused by several drums containing a chemical stored inside the warehouse.

"We had no information regarding what chemicals were stored inside. Suddenly, a massive explosion occurred; we later identified the cause as several drums of thinner that were kept inside," he said.

A firefighter was also injured while trying to tame the blaze, sustaining 5-6 per cent burn injuries. The official is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. The owner of the warehouse is currently missing. Officials have yet to identify the cause of the fire.

"One of our firefighters was injured in the blast, sustaining 5-6 per cent burn injuries, and has been hospitalised. The owner of the premises is currently missing, and a report has been filed at the police station. Preliminary inspection has not yet revealed the cause of the fire," he said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)