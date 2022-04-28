Navi Mumbai: Mango supply crosses over 1 lakh boxes a day at APMC market

Vashi: The supply of Alphonso and other varieties of mangoes in the wholesale market in Vashi has crossed over 1,00,000 lakh boxes. This has also resulted in a drop of its prices from Rs 500 to Rs 1500 per box. Drop in prices have been witnessed.

Traders say the supply is likely to increase as farmers are plucking the fruits fearing a rainfall amid the rising temperature.

According to APMC administration, on Wednesday around 72,000 boxes of different varieties of Alphonso arrived in the market while other varieties were around 35,000 to 45,000 boxes from Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

Farmers in Devgad and other mango growing areas are plucking mangoes to prevent any loss due to sudden rainfall. “As the mercury level is rising, there is a possibility of heavy wind and rainfall. In such a scenario, mangoes may get damaged and farmers will incur losses,” said a trader at APMC Vashi. He added that farmers are sending mangoes which are almost ready without checking supply and demand status.

Normally, during April, the Agriculture Produce Market committee (APMC) receives around 80,000 to 90,000 boxes of all varieties of mangoes everyday. However, this week so far, the supply is increasing each day.

Traders say that the price of Alphonso from Devgad has dropped from Rs 500 to 1500 per box. “A box contains from four dozen to six dozen, depending upon the size,” said a trader.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:28 AM IST