Navi Mumbai: Man tries to extort Rs 10 lakhs from woman by threatening to upload nude photos of her on social media; booked

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel taluka police have booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 lakhs from a woman by threatening to upload nude photos of her on social media.

The man befriended the woman, whose husband had died in an accident after he visited her home for repairing a cooking stove. Later, however, the two became friendly, after which the man took nude photos of her and circulated them on WhatsApp to his friend circle. The photos were taken with the woman's consent.

“Last year, the man came in contact with the woman when he had visited her house to repair the cooking stove. Later, they befriended and started spending time together,” said an official from the Panvel taluka police station.

The accused identified as Narayan Godara, a resident of Panvel and a native of Rajasthan. He is currently in his native place.

In December 2020, Godara met with an accident and after treatment went to his native place.

In January 2021, he called the woman and asked her to come to his village. The complainant then visited him and spent few days in the village. The accused then, making use of the opportunity, took nude photos of the woman and later circulated them among his friends in the village. When the complainant returned home, Godara shared a photo with one of her relatives.

"The accused began blackmailing the complainant of sharing the photos on social media platforms," said the police official. The woman then approached the police and registered a complaint. The Panvel taluka police booked Godara under sections 385, 500, 506 of IPC and 66A of the IT Act.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 07:15 PM IST