Navi Mumbai: Man jumps on harbour line track at Seawoods, injured | representative pic

Navi Mumbai: A 27-year-old man allegedly jumped onto the railway track at Seawoods-Darave station on Thursday evening, resulting in a 15-minute delay in harbour line services.

The man, who is yet to be identified, sustained severe injuries and is being treated at NMMC Hospital in Vashi. A railway police official said they are trying to ascertain the victim’s identity but he is still in an unconscious state. After he jumped, he was brushed by the air pressure box of the third coach of a train, the official said, adding that the motorman stopped the train and called the on-duty staff.

Read Also Watch video: man jumps under moving train to rescue woman fallen on tracks