Navi Mumbai: Man held for assaulting BEST driver in Vashi

Vashi police arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a BEST driver on Tuesday in Vashi. The accused assaulted the bus driver after the driver asked him to not stand at the front door of the bus as it was causing a problem for other passengers in getting down.

The bus was going towards Vashi railway station from Mulund when the incident took place near Vashi.

According to the police, accused identified as Suraj Kamble was standing very close to the front door of the bus, which was on its way to Vashi railway station from Mulund. The other passengers were facing issues while alighting from the bus because of the accused and hence the driver- Krishnadev Ghadge, 55, asked him not to stand there.