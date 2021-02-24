Navi Mumbai: Man held for assaulting BEST driver in Vashi

Vashi police arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a BEST driver on Tuesday in Vashi. The accused assaulted the bus driver after the driver asked him to not stand at the front door of the bus as it was causing a problem for other passengers in getting down.
The bus was going towards Vashi railway station from Mulund when the incident took place near Vashi.
According to the police, accused identified as Suraj Kamble was standing very close to the front door of the bus, which was on its way to Vashi railway station from Mulund. The other passengers were facing issues while alighting from the bus because of the accused and hence the driver- Krishnadev Ghadge, 55, asked him not to stand there.
Ramesh Chavan, senior inspector of Vashi police station said, “That infuriated the accused and he started arguing with the driver. When the bus was about to cross the Sion-Panvel highway just head of Vashi station, the accused started attacking the driver with bare hands. The driver suffered severe injuries on his face. One of his eyes also got swollen as the accused was wearing a metal ring on a finger. The driver informed us about the incident and we arrested the accused from the spot.”
The police booked the accused under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from the discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is now in police custody.