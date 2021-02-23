Navi Mumbai: Crocodile spotted behind NMMC headquarters rescued after two days operation

The crocodile that was spotted behind the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters in Belapur last week was rescued after two days of aggressive operation by the Forest department of Thane Range, Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), and civic body on the mid-night of Tuesday.

Aditya Patil, president of Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) said that the reptile was rescued around 12.10 am on Tuesday after two days of an aggressive rescue operation.

Last week, a video went viral of a crocodile in the marshy land behind civic headquarters in Belapur after some fishermen spotted the reptile.