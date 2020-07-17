Navi Mumbai: Man gets life in jail for killing live-in partner

A 46-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by a district court for killing his live-in partner in 2015. Thane Additional Sessions Judge SS Tambe convicted Juslu alias Jatopahan Munda under section 302 of IPC for killing Budinikumar alias Savitri (38) and also fined him Rs 1,000, said Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar.

"The couple was from Jharkhand and lived together in Nerul. On March 13, 2015, they had a fight after Budinikumar came home late, and Juslu hit her with a log, killing her on the spot," Moholkar said.